WHAT SHE WORE For the L.A. premiere of Piranha 3D, the Gossip Girl actress accented her pleated fan dress from Marchesa Notte with a Bulgari ring, shimmery Aldo pumps and a matching Lauren Merkin clutch.



WHY WE LOVE IT Jessica Szohr looked fabulous in a flirty cocktail dress (a change from her signature edgy outfits)! Voluminous layers cinched by an obi-inspired belt created an ultra-feminine silhouette.