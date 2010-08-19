Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
August 19, 2010
1. Jessica SzohrWHAT SHE WORE For the L.A. premiere of Piranha 3D, the Gossip Girl actress accented her pleated fan dress from Marchesa Notte with a Bulgari ring, shimmery Aldo pumps and a matching Lauren Merkin clutch.
WHY WE LOVE IT Jessica Szohr looked fabulous in a flirty cocktail dress (a change from her signature edgy outfits)! Voluminous layers cinched by an obi-inspired belt created an ultra-feminine silhouette.
August 19, 2010
2. Angelina JolieWHAT SHE WORE Jolie rocked all-black for the Berlin premiere of Salt; she accessorized her draped satin BCBG Max Azria Atelier gown with a Robert Procop necklace and Gucci shoes.
August 19, 2010
3. Katrina BowdenWHAT SHE WORE Bowden chose a summery tulip-print dress from Walter for the Target Kaleidoscope Fashion Spectacular at The Standard Hotel in New York City.
August 19, 2010
4. Anna KendrickWHAT SHE WORE Kendrick hit the London premiere of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World in an off-the-shoulder Elise Overland minidress and two-tone metallic sandals.
August 19, 2010
5. Drew BarrymoreWHAT SHE WORE For an evening out in London, Barrymore added a chunky chain necklace, Samantha Wills cocktail rings and Louboutin peep-toes to a black and red shift.
