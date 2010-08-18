WHAT SHE WOREAt the Parisian premiere of her movie Salt, Jolie sparkled in a pale, almost pearlescent Pamella Roland wrap-style dress, which she wore with satin Salvatore Ferragamo shoes.



WHY WE LOVE ITJolie tends to favor basic black, so it's fun to see her step outside of her comfort zone. A tres chic French-style updo completed the transformation.