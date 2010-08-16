

WHAT SHE WORE

At the 2010 Breakthrough of the Year awards in Los Angeles, the Glee star wore a multi-colored, strapless jacquard Carolina Herrera dress decorated with embroidered organza pinwheels and a purple satin ribbon belt. She finished the ensemble with a pair of pink python pumps from Carolina Herrera for Manolo Blahnik.



WHY WE LOVE IT

This flower-strewn sheath isn't exactly understated. But Agron made the ladylike look her own by pairing it with a loose, flowing half updo and quirky, purple-polished nails.