

WHAT SHE WORE

The Gossip Girl star added a studded Rebecca Minkoff bag, Topshop heels and oversize feather earrings to a button-down and a pair of skinny jeans for an N.Y.C. stroll.



WHY WE LOVE IT

Jessica Szohr looked sleek and summery in skintight white jeans and a pale blue oxford. She gave the simple outfit her own cool-girl spin with eye-catching accessories.