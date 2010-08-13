Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
August 13, 2010
1. Cat Deeley
WHAT SHE WORE
The So You Think You Can Dance host stepped out in layers of tulle courtesy of J. Mendel.
WHY WE LOVE IT
No matter what she's wearing, Deeley always looks both fun and fabulous. This peach confection, which she wore to both the SYTYCD finale as well as InStyle’s Summer Soiree directly following, was no exception.
August 13, 2010
2. Amber Heard
WHAT SHE WORE The actress paired a peplum-waist colorblock dress with black peep-toes for InStyle’s Summer Soiree.
August 13, 2010
3. Jessica Stroup
WHAT SHE WORE The 90210 star chose a light gray strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline for InStyle’s Summer Soiree. She accessorized with nude Brian Atwood platform pumps and small hoop earrings.
August 13, 2010
4. Kim Kardashian
WHAT SHE WORE Kardashian paired a curve-hugging black dress with asymmetrical sleeves from Victoria Beckham with a sleek bun to InStyle’s Summer Soiree.
August 13, 2010
5. Emmy Rossum
WHAT SHE WORE Rossum rocked a silky watercolor-print Theia dress for a Broadway premiere. Grecian heels and a Curations with Stefani Greenfield completed the look.
