Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 12, 2010
1. Lea Michele
WHAT SHE WORE
The Glee star selected a Jenni Kayne outfit and patent Brian Atwood pumps for the L.A. launch of BlackBerry Torch.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Talk about a high note! Lea Michele added a silver jacquard skirt to a sheer top for a fresh, elegant look.
-
August 12, 2010
2. Christina Ricci
WHAT SHE WORE
Ricci paired a colorful print top with a Louis Vuitton pencil skirt for the L.A. launch of BlackBerry Torch.
-
August 12, 2010
3. Anna Kendrick
WHAT SHE WORE
Kendrick chose an edgy Alice + Olivia LBD (with zip-in leather shoulder pads!) and cutout Botkier sandals for the BlackBerry Torch event in L.A.
-
August 12, 2010
4. Rashida Jones
WHAT SHE WORE
For the BlackBerry Torch launch party in Los Angeles, Jones topped a leather tulip skirt and tank with a boyfriend blazer and added feathered sandals, a stack of bangles and a vintage-inspired statement necklace.
-
August 12, 2010
5. Nikki Reed
WHAT SHE WORE
Reed hit the BlackBerry Torch launch in a pastel Sea leopard-print minidress and nude platform pumps.
August 12, 20101 of 5
Lea Michele
WHAT SHE WORE
The Glee star selected a Jenni Kayne outfit and patent Brian Atwood pumps for the L.A. launch of BlackBerry Torch.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Talk about a high note! Lea Michele added a silver jacquard skirt to a sheer top for a fresh, elegant look.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM