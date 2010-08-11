

WHAT SHE WORE

The actress added loads of gold to a Stella McCartney jacket, Diane von Furstenberg shorts and Roger Vivier satin sandals for the N.Y.C. premiere of Eat Pray Love.



WHY WE LOVE IT

Julia Roberts stayed true to her classic-with-a-twist style in a leg-baring shorts suit. Her exotic Coomi bangles and dangling earrings brought a touch of boho to her tailored separates.