Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 11, 2010
1. Julia Roberts
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress added loads of gold to a Stella McCartney jacket, Diane von Furstenberg shorts and Roger Vivier satin sandals for the N.Y.C. premiere of Eat Pray Love.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Julia Roberts stayed true to her classic-with-a-twist style in a leg-baring shorts suit. Her exotic Coomi bangles and dangling earrings brought a touch of boho to her tailored separates.
-
August 11, 2010
2. Kerry Washington
WHAT SHE WORE
Washington hit the N.Y.C. premiere of The Tillman Story in an animal-print Jason Wu dress and a Movado watch.
-
August 11, 2010
3. Alexis Bledel
WHAT SHE WORE
Bledel chose a Diane von Furstenberg print dress and lace-up sandals for a visit to the 12th Annual Day of Indulgence hosted by producer Jennifer Klein.
-
August 11, 2010
4. Drew Barrymore
WHAT SHE WORE
Barrymore celebrated her August Nylon cover in a metallic mosaic-print vintage dress and suede YSL pumps.
-
August 11, 2010
5. Lake Bell
WHAT SHE WORE
Bell layered a zip-front vest over a silk shirt and micro-floral skirt from Express for the Nylon and Express August Denim Issue Party in Los Angeles; the actress accessorized with slouchy booties and a fold-over clutch.
