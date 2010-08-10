Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 10, 2010
1. Kerry Washington
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress hosted a book party for Priscilla Rattazzi's Luna and Lola at Ralph Lauren's East Hampton store in a top, bag and shoes from Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Blue Label shorts and Ralph Lauren Vintage Collection jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Kerry Washington looked chic and summery in a blue silk beaded tank and crisp white shorts. She finished the ensemble with an oversize snakeskin clutch, ankle-wrap sandals and a mix of jewelry.
-
August 10, 2010
2. Victoria Beckham
WHAT SHE WORE
Beckham exited Heathrow Airport in a cropped cardigan over a Goat minidress, Brian Atwood shoes and an Hermes bag.
-
August 10, 2010
3. Selena Gomez
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Teen Choice Awards, Gomez added a sparkling Brumani ring, a Sergio Rossi clutch and strappy sandals to her angelic BCBG Max Azria dress.
-
August 10, 2010
4. Julia Roberts
WHAT SHE WORE
Roberts hit the studios of Live with Regis and Kelly in a striped boyfriend blazer over a simple black tunic and Helmut Lang leggings. She finished the look with animal-print Jimmy Choos, Melinda Maria bangles and an embroidered Simone Camille bag.
-
August 10, 2010
5. Cat Deeley
WHAT SHE WORE
Deeley strutted the blue carpet of the Teen Choice Awards in Matthew Williamson sandals and a Preen dress; she accessorized with a bright blue Jimmy Choo clutch and neon Links of London jewelry.
WHY WE LOVE IT
