

WHAT SHE WORE

The actress hosted a book party for Priscilla Rattazzi's Luna and Lola at Ralph Lauren's East Hampton store in a top, bag and shoes from Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Blue Label shorts and Ralph Lauren Vintage Collection jewelry.



WHY WE LOVE IT

Kerry Washington looked chic and summery in a blue silk beaded tank and crisp white shorts. She finished the ensemble with an oversize snakeskin clutch, ankle-wrap sandals and a mix of jewelry.