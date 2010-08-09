Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 9, 2010
1. Lea Michele
WHAT SHE WORE
The Glee star hit the Teen Choice Awards in a Naeem Khan sheath, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, Irene Neuwirth rings and Christian Dior wedges.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Lea Michele showed off her wild side (and her great legs!) in a slinky see-through dress embroidered in palm fronds. Leg-lengthening nude snakeskin sandals added to the exotic effect.
-
August 9, 2010
2. Leighton Meester
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Teen Choice Awards, Meester contrasted her dark locks with an ivory lace Emilio Pucci shift, pom-pom topped Louboutins and Cathy Waterman jewelry.
-
August 9, 2010
3. Kristen Bell
WHAT SHE WORE
Bell turned up the heat at the Teen Choice Awards in a nude embroidered dress and sheer crimson top from Stella McCartney worn with Brian Atwood sandals.
-
August 9, 2010
4. Ashley Greene
WHAT SHE WORE
Greene added Stephen Russell jewelry and Ferragamo satin platforms to her Valentino minidress for the Teen Choice Awards.
-
August 9, 2010
5. Megan Fox
WHAT SHE WORE
Fox chose an edgy mix for the Teen Choice Awards, an ikat top and an Isabel Marant foil skirt accessorized with Louboutin platforms and an Ofira elephant ring.
