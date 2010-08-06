Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
August 6, 2010
1. Iman
WHAT SHE WORE
The supermodel rang the NYSE closing bell in honor of Essence's 40th anniversary rocking a red Victoria Beckham dress.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Now this is aging gracefully! Iman (who recently turned 55!) looked incredible in a skintight sheath that played up her lean body's every curve.
August 6, 2010
2. Selma Blair
WHAT SHE WORE
Blair hit the premiere of Middle Men in an all-black outfit including a sheer strapless Stella McCartney minidress, statement cuff and peep-toe pumps.
August 6, 2010
3. Melissa George
WHAT SHE WORE
George added classic pearls to her ocean-blue Calvin Klein Collection dress for the Bridgehampton ACRIA benefit sponsored by the design house.
August 6, 2010
4. Jada Pinkett Smith
WHAT SHE WORE
Pinkett Smith showed off her amazing legs in a Rafael Cennamo design and YSL pumps at the Tokyo premiere of The Karate Kid.
August 6, 2010
5. Kim Raver
WHAT SHE WORE
For a Disney ABC Television Group summer panel in Beverly Hills, Raver chose a sexy slit sheath and black patent sandals.
