Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 5, 2010
1. Eva Mendes
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress strolled to the Jimmy Kimmel Live studios in an Oscar de la Renta floral dress accessorized with an oversize tote and Brian Atwood peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT
If only we could all look this good on the way to work! Eva Mendes hit her stride in yet another waist-flaunting '60s-style design.
-
August 5, 2010
2. Keri Hilson
WHAT SHE WORE
Hilson hit the L.A. premiere of Takers in a blazer belted over studded shorts, accessorized with nude pumps, Daniel Swarovski earrings and a Bavna ring.
-
August 5, 2010
3. Kristin Cavallari
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Kiehl's Canoga Park grand opening, Cavallari added leopard peep-toes to her little white dress.
-
August 5, 2010
4. Katrina Bowden
WHAT SHE WORE
Bowden attended the Intermix Summer Rooftop show in a bustier romper, navy sandals and a cobalt statement necklace.
-
August 5, 2010
5. Hilary Rhoda
WHAT SHE WORE
Rhoda accented her animal-print shirtdress with neon brights for the Intermix Summer Rooftop concert in N.Y.C.
August 5, 20101 of 5
Eva Mendes
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress strolled to the Jimmy Kimmel Live studios in an Oscar de la Renta floral dress accessorized with an oversize tote and Brian Atwood peep-toes.
WHY WE LOVE IT
If only we could all look this good on the way to work! Eva Mendes hit her stride in yet another waist-flaunting '60s-style design.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM