

WHAT SHE WORE

The actress chose a dove gray Oscar de la Renta design, Sergio Rossi heels and Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry for the N.Y.C. premiere of The Other Guys.



WHY WE LOVE IT

Eva Mendes channeled a '60s siren in a curve-hugging sheath with a detachable overskirt. She added extra va-va-va-voom with towering satin platforms.