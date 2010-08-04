Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 4, 2010
1. Eva Mendes
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress chose a dove gray Oscar de la Renta design, Sergio Rossi heels and Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry for the N.Y.C. premiere of The Other Guys.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Eva Mendes channeled a '60s siren in a curve-hugging sheath with a detachable overskirt. She added extra va-va-va-voom with towering satin platforms.
-
August 4, 2010
2. Thandie Newton
WHAT SHE WORE
Newton layered a cropped jacket over a Marni tee and a tiered Isabel Marant mini for a performance of Into the Woods in London.
-
August 4, 2010
3. Katrina Bowden
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Manhattan Center launch of the new Casio watches, Bowden contrasted her leather mini and cutout booties with a ruffled fuchsia top.
-
August 4, 2010
4. Piper Perabo
WHAT SHE WORE
Perabo was a classic bombshell for the NBC Summer Press Tour Party in a navy illusion sheath, nude pumps and matte red lipstick.
-
August 4, 2010
5. Emily Deschanel
WHAT SHE WORE
Deschanel hit the Fox All-Star Party in a deco-print BCBG Max Azria wrap dress and House of Lavande drop earrings.
