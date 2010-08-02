Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 2, 2010
1. Ashley Greene
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress hosted Super Saturday 13 in a dress from PureDKNY, Marie Todd leaf earrings and a Sandy Leong cuff and ring.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Vampire pallor no more! The Twilight Saga's Ashley Greene absolutely glowed in a casually chic white frock nipped at the waist with a camel-colored skinny belt.
-
August 2, 2010
2. Jessica Biel
WHAT SHE WORE Jessica Biel promoted The A-Team in Berlin wearing a 3.1 Phillip Lim pantsuit and Vince striped top paired with perforated, cap-toe Giuseppe Zanotti heels, Jamie Wolf earrings and a C.Greene diamond ring.
-
August 2, 2010
3. Kelly Ripa
WHAT SHE WORE Along with Ashley Greene and InStyle, Kelly Ripa hosted Super Saturday 13 in the Hamptons wearing a vintage-inspired lace dress with a long chain necklace and nude espadrilles.
-
August 2, 2010
4. Kim Kardashian
WHAT SHE WORE Kim Kardashian shopped for a good cause at Super Saturday 13 in the Hamptons in a cowl-neck white blouse and bold coral skirt accessorized with a waist-highlighting nude belt. Peep toe pumps completed the look.
-
August 2, 2010
5. Kate Walsh
WHAT SHE WORE Kate Walsh promoted the premiere of Private Practice in a sleek toffee brown minidress paired with a crisp white blazer, nude stilettos and Anita Ko jewelry.
