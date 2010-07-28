Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 28, 2010
1. Jessica Biel
WHAT SHE WORE
For the London premiere of The A-Team, the actress accessorized a Giambattista Valli design with Neil Lane diamonds.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Jessica Biel is one beautiful show-off! She revealed her shapely silhouette in a stunning crimson gown in sheer chiffon. Classic accessories, along with the dress's demure cut kept the look as sophisticated as the star.
-
July 28, 2010
2. Lea Michele
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Glee Academy event in Hollywood, Michele rocked a draped chiffon Reem Acra dress.
-
July 28, 2010
3. Jayma Mays
WHAT SHE WORE
Mays attended the Glee Academy event in a sequin-embellished Elie Saab sheath, heels from Jimmy Choo, Carla Amorim earrings and Jamie Wolf bangles.
-
July 28, 2010
4. Amanda Crew
WHAT SHE WORE
The up-and-coming Crew hit the Hollywood premiere of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World in a sparkling sequined Reem Acra shift, satin Ferragamo peep-toes and a teal clutch.
-
July 28, 2010
5. Anna Kendrick
WHAT SHE WORE
Kendrick chose an eye-popping color combo for the Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World red carpet: a cobalt Marchesa cocktail dress and yellow Jimmy Choo fringed sandals. She accessorized with Kwiat diamonds.
July 28, 20101 of 5
Jessica Biel
WHAT SHE WORE
For the London premiere of The A-Team, the actress accessorized a Giambattista Valli design with Neil Lane diamonds.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Jessica Biel is one beautiful show-off! She revealed her shapely silhouette in a stunning crimson gown in sheer chiffon. Classic accessories, along with the dress's demure cut kept the look as sophisticated as the star.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM