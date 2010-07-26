Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 26, 2010
1. Angelina Jolie
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress hit the Moscow premiere of Salt in a floor-sweeping Atelier Versace design.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Is it even legal to be this hot? Angelina Jolie played up that body and those lips with a double take-inducing crimson gown and matching lipstick.
-
July 26, 2010
2. Jessica Biel
WHAT SHE WORE
Biel chose a draped single-shoulder Vionnet dress, Sergio Rossi shoes and House of Lavande jewelry for a Madrid event in honor of The A-Team.
-
July 26, 2010
3. Eva Mendes
WHAT SHE WORE
Mendes worked it at the San Diego Comic-Con in an iridescent bustier dress by Vivienne Westwood, a Le Vian ring and Casadei heels.
-
July 26, 2010
4. Camilla Belle
WHAT SHE WORE
Belle attended the Cartier Polo match in Windsor, England in a ladylike ruffled top paired with a print skirt and cerise belt, all from Carolina Herrera.
-
July 26, 2010
5. January Jones
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Mad Men world premiere screening in N.Y.C., Jones rocked a modern-day flapper dress from Atelier Versace and Brian Atwood shoes.
