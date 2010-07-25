Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 25, 2010
1. Rachel Bilson
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress chose several Vanessa Bruno pieces for a Chateau Marmont dinner in honor of the designer.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Rachel Bilson looked shipshape in an avant-garde look with a nautical spin. The consummate mix-master paired a strong-shouldered navy cape and Breton-striped tee with a vibrant red draped skirt.
-
July 25, 2010
2. Katrina Bowden
WHAT SHE WORE
Bowden celebrated the opening of Manhattan's first Target in a floral minidress with an exposed zipper.
-
July 25, 2010
3. Jada Pinkett Smith
WHAT SHE WORE
Pinkett Smith attended the Berlin premiere of The Karate Kid in a shimmering tunic, studded Louboutins and Amrapali earrings.
-
July 25, 2010
4. Rebecca Romijn
WHAT SHE WORE
Romijn got glamorous for the Vienna amfAR gala in a formfitting Herve Leger by Max Azria sheath, bow-topped Louboutin heels and House of Lavande jewelry.
-
July 25, 2010
5. Kate Bosworth
WHAT SHE WORE
Bosworth hit the Mulberry L.A. Pool Party Bash in a simple jeans-and-a-tee outfit accessorized with a leopard print Mulberry bag.
