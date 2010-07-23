Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 23, 2010
1. Angelina Jolie
WHAT SHE WORE
The Salt star hit the San Diego Comic-Con in a Versace leather jacket and pencil skirt, Ferragamo pumps and emerald earrings.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Would anyone be surprised if Angelina Jolie could leap tall buildings in a single bound? The actress gave a nod to her audience of comic book fans with a painted-on corset-style leather jacket suitable for a superhero.
-
July 23, 2010
2. Kristin Davis
WHAT SHE WORE
Davis added Neil Lane diamond and onyx pieces to a classic LBD for the Hollywood launch of the jeweler's bridal collection.
-
July 23, 2010
3. Cameron Diaz
WHAT SHE WORE
Diaz smiled big at the London premiere of Knight and Day in a Stella McCartney sweaterdress, satin Casadei peep-toes, Jennifer Meyer bracelets, Anita Ko earrings and a Herndon Heald ring.
-
July 23, 2010
4. Eva Longoria Parker
WHAT SHE WORE
The Gustavo Cadile-clad Longoria Parker celebrated the new Neil Lane bridal jewelry collection in some of the brand's incredible ice.
-
July 23, 2010
5. Selena Gomez
WHAT SHE WORE
Outside the N.Y.C. studios of the Late Show with David Letterman, Gomez looked stylish beyond her 18 years in a textured pencil skirt, a striped bustier and Louboutin pumps.
