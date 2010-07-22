Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
July 22, 2010
1. Cameron Diaz
WHAT SHE WORE
The actress rocked the Munich premiere of Knight and Day in a Bottega Veneta minidress, Pierre Hardy peep-toes and a Joan Hornig ring.
WHY WE LOVE IT
The more Cameron, the better! Diaz made her long legs look never-ending in a mini-sheath and nude pumps.
July 22, 2010
2. Jada Pinkett Smith
WHAT SHE WORE
Pinkett Smith joined her family for the Madrid premiere of The Karate Kid in a fuchsia T-shirt dress and Jimmy Choo sandals.
July 22, 2010
3. Selena Gomez
WHAT SHE WORE
Gomez celebrated her birthday on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in a formfitting lilac bustier dress from Christian Cota and silver Brian Atwood peep-toes.
July 22, 2010
4. Kate Bosworth
WHAT SHE WORE
Bosworth sported bold red Vanessa Bruno at a Chateau Marmont dinner in honor of the designer; she accessorized with Jonathan Kelsey heels.
July 22, 2010
5. Camilla Belle
WHAT SHE WORE
For the Los Angeles premiere of The Dry Land, Belle added pink and gray mary janes to a blush minidress.
