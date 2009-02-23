Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
February 23, 2009
1. Anne HathawayHathaway shimmered at the 2009 Oscars in a Swarovski crystal-studded design from Armani Prive. The first-time nominee accented the gown's back with an onyx and black-crystal brooch and added Cartier diamonds, Casadei sandals and a Roger Vivier clutch.
February 23, 2009
2. Kate WinsletWinslet complemented her satin and tulle YSL gown with a clutch and sandals from the design house and over 100 carats of Chopard diamonds.
February 23, 2009
3. Sarah Jessica ParkerParker carried a silver metal Ferragamo clutch.
February 23, 2009
4. Natalie PortmanPortman accessorized her orchid-hued Rodarte dress with Stella McCartney shoes, Kwiat jewelry and a vintage Rialto clutch.
February 23, 2009
5. Marisa TomeiTomei finished her look with jeweled sandals and a black clutch, also from Versace's couture line.
