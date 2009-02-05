Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 5, 2009
1. Kristen BellBell paired an edgy leather jacket with a flirty skirt, both from Jenni Kayne, for an L.A. screening of Fanboys. The Gossip Girl narrator played up the look with Jimmy Choo sandals, a Kotur clutch, earrings and a bracelet from Amrapali, and a Bochic cocktail ring.
-
February 5, 2009
2. Freida PintoPinto wore opaque tights from DKNY with her Moschino dress.
-
February 5, 2009
3. Emily MortimerEmily Mortimer
-
February 5, 2009
4. Dakota FanningFanning added BCBGirls platforms to her satin romper.
-
February 5, 2009
5. Katie HolmesHolmes complemented her haute couture dress with Rene Caovilla sandals.
February 5, 20091 of 5
Kristen Bell
Bell paired an edgy leather jacket with a flirty skirt, both from Jenni Kayne, for an L.A. screening of Fanboys. The Gossip Girl narrator played up the look with Jimmy Choo sandals, a Kotur clutch, earrings and a bracelet from Amrapali, and a Bochic cocktail ring.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM