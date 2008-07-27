Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
July 27, 2008
1. Diane Kruger
Kruger tried on a casual look at the L.A. premiere of The X-Files: I Want to Believe. The actress was low-key in Acne jeans with an American Apparel T-shirt, an H&M scarf and a Jaeger-LeCoultre watch.Click to Buy the Look Item Buy Item Link Buy Item URL Top: americanapparel.net Jeans: tobi.com Shoes: target.com Clutch: madisonlosangeles.com Scarf: anthropologie.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Deep-Set Eyes
-
July 27, 2008
2. Jennifer HudsonJennifer Hudson
-
July 27, 2008
3. Hilary DuffDuff accessorized her Monrow tank with a signature Louis Vuitton Speedy.
-
July 27, 2008
4. Sarah Jessica ParkerSarah Jessica Parker
-
July 27, 2008
5. Rachel BilsonBilson carried a Chloe bag.
July 27, 20081 of 5
Diane Kruger
Kruger tried on a casual look at the L.A. premiere of The X-Files: I Want to Believe. The actress was low-key in Acne jeans with an American Apparel T-shirt, an H&M scarf and a Jaeger-LeCoultre watch.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Deep-Set Eyes
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM