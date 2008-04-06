Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
April 6, 2008
1. Katherine HeiglHeigl took a walk on the bright side in an ikat coat, cobalt top, shades and three-toned Report Signature shoes. The actress attended a Kenneth Cole charity event in L.A. to support husband Josh Kelley, who was performing.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Shimmering Platinum Eyeliner Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Coat:nordstrom.comTop:shopatmilk.comJeans:forever21.comShoes:pinkmascara.com
April 6, 2008
April 6, 2008
April 6, 2008
4. Nicole RichieRichie accessorized with a quilted bag and oversized shades, both from Chanel.
April 6, 2008
Katherine Heigl
