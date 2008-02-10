Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
February 10, 2008
1. Kate HudsonHudson stayed warm on her way to a New York City taping of the Late Show With David Letterman in a belted Valentino leather coat. Bangles and peep-toe Brian Atwood heels finished off her shimmering look.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Chiseled Cheekbones
POLL: We want to know what you love (and don't) about your body. Take our Look Your Best survey now! Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Trench:spiegel.comShoes:endless.comBracelets:sigridolsen.com
-
February 10, 2008
2. Ali LarterLarter added Christian Louboutin pumps to the all-black outfit.
-
February 10, 2008
3. Diane KrugerDiane Kruger
-
February 10, 2008
4. Eva Longoria ParkerLongoria’s Hermes Birkin bag added a splash of color to her dark outfit.
-
February 10, 2008
5. Liv TylerTyler sported an all-black look that included a Stella McCartney jacket, Calvin Klein Collection dress, Marni bag and Christian Louboutin booties.
February 10, 20081 of 5
Kate Hudson
Hudson stayed warm on her way to a New York City taping of the Late Show With David Letterman in a belted Valentino leather coat. Bangles and peep-toe Brian Atwood heels finished off her shimmering look.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Chiseled Cheekbones
POLL: We want to know what you love (and don't) about your body. Take our Look Your Best survey now! Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Trench:spiegel.comShoes:endless.comBracelets:sigridolsen.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Chiseled Cheekbones
POLL: We want to know what you love (and don't) about your body. Take our Look Your Best survey now! Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Trench:spiegel.comShoes:endless.comBracelets:sigridolsen.com
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM