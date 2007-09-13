Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
September 13, 2007
1. Kate BosworthHere's how to go bold-Bosworth paired a neon-bright red dress with simple silver sandals for a look that was both eye-catching and elegant. The actress was in N.Y.C. for the Calvin Klein Collection show.
Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bloomingdales.comShoes:endless.com
September 13, 2007
2. Michelle Trachtenberg
September 13, 2007
3. Jennifer Lopez
September 13, 2007
4. Ashley OlsenOlsen wore Louboutins with her chic separates.
September 13, 2007
5. Rosario Dawson
