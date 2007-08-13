Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 13, 2007
1. Charlize TheronTheron posed on the red carpet of the HFPA Annual Installation Luncheon in Beverly Hills in a leg-baring emerald frock. The actress matched the black straps of her jewel-toned dress with strappy satin sandals.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Bobby Pins Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:net-a-porter.comShoes:bluefly.com
-
August 13, 2007
2. Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez
-
August 13, 2007
3. Hilary SwankHilary Swank
-
August 13, 2007
4. Eva MendesEva Mendes
-
August 13, 2007
5. Nicole RichieNicole Richie
August 13, 20071 of 5
Charlize Theron
Theron posed on the red carpet of the HFPA Annual Installation Luncheon in Beverly Hills in a leg-baring emerald frock. The actress matched the black straps of her jewel-toned dress with strappy satin sandals.
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Bobby Pins Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:net-a-porter.comShoes:bluefly.com
TODAY'S DAILY BEAUTY FLASH: Bobby Pins Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:net-a-porter.comShoes:bluefly.com
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM