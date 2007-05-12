Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
May 12, 2007
1. Cameron DiazDiaz left The Today Show in New York City looking chic in a fuss-free getup. The actress wore an Opening Ceremony top, J Brand jeans, Brian Atwood shoes, Yossi jewelry and tied a Lisa Christoffersen scarf around her oversized bag. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Camisole:chicmystique.comJeans:revolveclothing.comBag:target.comShoes:saksfifthavenue.com
May 12, 2007
2. Kate MossKate Moss
May 12, 2007
3. Lindsay LohanLindsay Lohan
May 12, 2007
4. Eva LongoriaThe actress accessorized her Gerard Darel coat and bag with Le Silla boots, a Gucci hat and Marc Jacob sunglasses.
May 12, 2007
5. Kate BosworthBosworth wore sunglasses and shoes from the luxury brand.
