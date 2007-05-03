Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
May 3, 2007
1. Natalie PortmanPortman was elegant in an Yves St. Laurent bubble dress at the premiere of Paris Je T'aime, appropriately held at the Paris Theater in New York. The actress kept it simple, accessorizing with diamonds from Kwiat. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:edressme.comBelt:newport-news.comShoes:aldoshoes.comClutch:bluefly.com
May 3, 2007
2. Camilla BelleCamilla Belle
May 3, 2007
3. Jessica AlbaHer shoes were from Christian Louboutin.
May 3, 2007
4. Elizabeth BanksShe accompanied the dress with colorful Martin Katz gems.
May 3, 2007
5. Drew BarrymoreBarrymore sparkled in Leviev jewelry.
