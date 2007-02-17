Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
February 17, 2007
1. Nicole RichieRichie hit a high note while leaving a Hollywood studio wearing a black minidress, sky-high platforms and mod shades, and carrying a Balenciaga bag. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Coat:anthropologie.com Dress:dvf.com Bag:shopzoeonline.com
February 17, 2007
2. Kelly RipaKelly Ripa
February 17, 2007
3. Rachel BilsonThe actress accessorized with a Chanel clutch and Rochas pumps.
February 17, 2007
4. Molly SimsMolly Sims
February 17, 2007
5. Victoria BeckhamVictoria Beckham
