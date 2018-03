Electra posed pretty backstage at the Diane von Furstenberg show during New York Fashion Week, paying homage to the designer by wearing a frock from her collection. The actress contrasted her crisp white tunic dress with a black cropped jacket, and accessorized with opaque tights, tall boots, sparkling jewelry and black nail polish. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket: dvf.com Dress: dvf.com Boots: pinkmascara.com