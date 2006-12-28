Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 28, 2006
1. Naomi WattsDresses with pockets made their way from the runway to the red carpet in 2006. Watts wore one by Givenchy at the premiere of her new film, The Painted Veil, in Hollywood.
Vote for your favorite pocketed dress of 2006! Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:oldnavy.com Belt:saksfifthavenue.com Shoes:lfstores.com
-
December 28, 2006
2. Jessica BielJessica Biel
-
December 28, 2006
3. Sandra BullockSandra Bullock
-
December 28, 2006
4. Ginnifer GoodwinGinnifer Goodwin
-
December 28, 2006
5. Jacinda BarrettJacinda Barrett
December 28, 20061 of 5
Naomi Watts
Dresses with pockets made their way from the runway to the red carpet in 2006. Watts wore one by Givenchy at the premiere of her new film, The Painted Veil, in Hollywood.
Vote for your favorite pocketed dress of 2006! Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:oldnavy.com Belt:saksfifthavenue.com Shoes:lfstores.com
Vote for your favorite pocketed dress of 2006! Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:oldnavy.com Belt:saksfifthavenue.com Shoes:lfstores.com
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM