Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 27, 2006
1. Katie HolmesHolmes looked sharp in a crisp white suit and black shirt by Yves Saint Laurent while in the City of Light for Paris Fashion Week.
Vote for your favorite suit of 2006! Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket:bluefly.comShirt:oldnavy.comPants:bluefly.com
-
December 27, 2006
2. Cameron DiazCameron Diaz
-
December 27, 2006
3. Cate BlanchettCate Blanchett
-
December 27, 2006
4. Nicole RichieRichie opted for a sleek white vintage tuxedo at a Frederick's of Hollywood dinner in Los Angeles. The actress added a pop of color to the tailored look with a gold bag and red nails. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Blazer:marciano.com Pants:marciano.com Clutch:amiciaccessories.com
-
December 27, 2006
5. PenÃ©lope CruzPenÃ©lope Cruz
December 27, 20061 of 5
Katie Holmes
Holmes looked sharp in a crisp white suit and black shirt by Yves Saint Laurent while in the City of Light for Paris Fashion Week.
Vote for your favorite suit of 2006! Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket:bluefly.comShirt:oldnavy.comPants:bluefly.com
Vote for your favorite suit of 2006! Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket:bluefly.comShirt:oldnavy.comPants:bluefly.com
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM