Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 24, 2006
1. Gwen StefaniThis hot mama looked hip even when she dressed down while in N.Y.C. with husband Gavin Rossdale and son Kingston.
Vote for your favorite casual look of 2006! Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Coat:newport-news.com Pants:urbanoutfitters.com Clutch:nordstrom.com
-
December 24, 2006
2. Gwyneth PaltrowPaltrow strutted her stuff after lunching at Zuma restaurant in London's trendy Knightsbridge district. The actress looked up-to-the-minute in an oversize shirtdress, black tights and platform ankle boots. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:activeendeavors.com Boots:lovemyshoes.com
-
December 24, 2006
3. Sienna MillerSienna Miller
-
December 24, 2006
4. Jessica SimpsonJessica Simpson
-
December 24, 2006
5. Jessica BielThe actress was a fashionable jet-setter as she arrived at a Los Angeles airport in a double-breasted Oscar de la Renta car coat and a knit hat. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Hat:wetseal.comCoat:bodenusa.com Jeans:ae.com
December 24, 20061 of 5
Gwen Stefani
This hot mama looked hip even when she dressed down while in N.Y.C. with husband Gavin Rossdale and son Kingston.
Vote for your favorite casual look of 2006! Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Coat:newport-news.com Pants:urbanoutfitters.com Clutch:nordstrom.com
Vote for your favorite casual look of 2006! Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Coat:newport-news.com Pants:urbanoutfitters.com Clutch:nordstrom.com
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM