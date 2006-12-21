Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 21, 2006
1. Beyonce KnowlesThe Dreamgirls star looked sophisticated in a Collette Dinnigan dress and mary jane pumps at her appearance on The Early Show in New York. The singer-actress recently picked up her first Golden Globes nomination for her role in the film. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:macys.com Earrings:maxandchloe.com Pumps:dillards.com
-
December 21, 2006
2. Michelle TrachtenbergThe actress also wore jewelry by Martin Katz.
-
December 21, 2006
3. Katie CassidyKatie Cassidy
-
December 21, 2006
4. Tara ReidTara Reid
December 21, 20061 of 4
Beyonce Knowles
The Dreamgirls star looked sophisticated in a Collette Dinnigan dress and mary jane pumps at her appearance on The Early Show in New York. The singer-actress recently picked up her first Golden Globes nomination for her role in the film. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:macys.com Earrings:maxandchloe.com Pumps:dillards.com
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM