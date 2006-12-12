Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 12, 2006
1. Courteney CoxCox sparkled in a sexy one-shoulder dress at the FX premiere of Dirt in Los Angeles. The actress completed her look with Yves Saint Laurent shoes, Stephen Webster jewelry and a Brigette Romanek clutch. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.comClutch:boutiquetoyou.com Shoes:zappos.com
-
December 12, 2006
2. Jessica BielBiel accessorized the textured frock with tan Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, a Fendi bag and Kaviar and Kind earrings.
-
December 12, 2006
3. Jennifer AnistonThe actress wore Prada shoes with her monochromatic outfit.
-
December 12, 2006
4. Eva MendesEva Mendes
-
December 12, 2006
5. Anne HathawayAnne Hathaway
December 12, 20061 of 5
Courteney Cox
Cox sparkled in a sexy one-shoulder dress at the FX premiere of Dirt in Los Angeles. The actress completed her look with Yves Saint Laurent shoes, Stephen Webster jewelry and a Brigette Romanek clutch. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:nordstrom.comClutch:boutiquetoyou.com Shoes:zappos.com
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM