Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
December 9, 2006
1. Cameron DiazThe actress has been jet-setting around the world to support her new film, The Holiday. And with each appearance came a great outfit. In Spain she sizzled in a graphic Chanel dress, Sergio Rossi pumps and a brick-red pout. Which one of Cameron's Holiday looks is your favorite? Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:lfstores.com Pumps:piperlime.com
December 9, 2006
2. Cameron DiazThe actress, here in London, completed her look with Yossi Harari jewelry.
December 9, 2006
3. Cameron DiazDiaz made her first Holiday appearance in New York City.
December 9, 2006
4. Cameron DiazDiaz paired her striped turtleneck dress with Alexis Bittar jewelry and Christian Louboutin boots at MTV's TRL in New York.
December 9, 2006
5. Cameron DiazThe actress donned a striking pantsuit in Madrid, Spain.
December 9, 2006
Cameron Diaz
