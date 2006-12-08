Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 8, 2006
1. Nicole RichieRichie opted for a sleek white vintage tuxedo at the Frederick's of Hollywood dinner in Los Angeles. The actress added a pop of color to the tailored look with a gold bag and red nails. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Blazer:marciano.com Pants:marciano.com Clutch:amiciaccessories.com
-
December 8, 2006
2. Gwen StefaniGwen Stefani
-
December 8, 2006
3. Mandy MooreMandy Moore
-
December 8, 2006
4. Jennifer ConnellyThe actress wore Tiffany & Co. jewelry and carried a Roger Vivier bag.
-
December 8, 2006
5. Kristen BellBell wore Miu Miu peep-toe pumps with the green bubble dress.
1 of 5
Nicole Richie
