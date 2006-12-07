Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
December 7, 2006
1. Kate WinsletWinslet looked every bit the leading lady at yet another premiere, this one in London, of her film The Holiday. The actress accessorized her ultra-feminine dress with Harry Winston jewelry, a Roger Vivier clutch and Christian Louboutin heels. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:bluefly.com Shoes:ninewest.com
-
December 7, 2006
2. Cameron DiazThe actress completed her look with Yossi Harari jewelry.
-
December 7, 2006
3. Jennifer Love HewittJennifer Love Hewitt
-
December 7, 2006
4. Jessica BielThe actress completed her look with Loree Rodkin jewelry, a Mary Norton clutch and Luciano Padovan shoes.
-
December 7, 2006
5. Alicia SilverstoneAlicia Silverstone
December 7, 20061 of 5
Kate Winslet
