Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 24, 2006
1. Jacinda BarrettWith its beaded detailing and front pockets, Barrett's little black dress put her at the head of the pack at the annual Los Angeles Free Clinic dinner. The actress added a modern touch to the vintage dress with black-and-white Chanel shoes. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:activeendeavors.com Shoes:zappos.com
-
November 24, 2006
2. Claire DanesClaire Danes
-
November 24, 2006
3. Famke JanssenFamke Janssen
-
November 24, 2006
4. Jada Pinkett SmithThe actress accessorized her Prada dress with Manolo Blahnik heels, a Fred Leighton ring and Cartier earrings.
Jacinda Barrett
With its beaded detailing and front pockets, Barrett's little black dress put her at the head of the pack at the annual Los Angeles Free Clinic dinner. The actress added a modern touch to the vintage dress with black-and-white Chanel shoes. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:activeendeavors.com Shoes:zappos.com
