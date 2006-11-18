Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 18, 2006
1. Gisele BÜndchenThe Victoria's Secret Angel shed her wings for a sweeping satin gown at the lingerie company's 2006 fashion show. Her gold arm bracelet and metallic sandals completed the goddess-like look. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:lordandtaylor.com Clutch:cache.com Shoes:michaelantonio.com
-
November 18, 2006
2. Anne HathawayAnne Hathaway
-
November 18, 2006
3. Paris HiltonParis Hilton
-
November 18, 2006
4. Lindsay LohanLindsay Lohan
-
November 18, 2006
5. Michelle TrachtenbergThe actress paired her black lace and gray tweed dress with shoes by Rickard Shah.
November 18, 20061 of 5
Gisele BÜndchen
The Victoria's Secret Angel shed her wings for a sweeping satin gown at the lingerie company's 2006 fashion show. Her gold arm bracelet and metallic sandals completed the goddess-like look. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Dress:lordandtaylor.com Clutch:cache.com Shoes:michaelantonio.com
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM