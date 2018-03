Hilton brought refined rocker style to the Playstation 3 launch in Beverly Hills. The designer/hotelier wore YSL side-zip leather pants with a camisole and blazer, dressing up the downtown look with a classic quilted chain-strap bag. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket: bluefly.com Leather Pants: victoriassecret.com Bag: anntaylor.com