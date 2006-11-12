Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 12, 2006
1. Nicky HiltonHilton brought refined rocker style to the Playstation 3 launch in Beverly Hills. The designer/hotelier wore YSL side-zip leather pants with a camisole and blazer, dressing up the downtown look with a classic quilted chain-strap bag. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket:bluefly.com Leather Pants:victoriassecret.com Bag:anntaylor.com
-
November 12, 2006
2. Christina MilianThe singer-actress grounded her outfit with Louis Vuitton boots.
-
November 12, 2006
3. Lindsay LohanLindsay Lohan
-
November 12, 2006
4. BeyoncÃ© KnowlesBeyoncÃ© Knowles
-
November 12, 2006
5. Alicia KeysThe singer paired the silk blouse with Joe jeans.
November 12, 20061 of 5
Nicky Hilton
Hilton brought refined rocker style to the Playstation 3 launch in Beverly Hills. The designer/hotelier wore YSL side-zip leather pants with a camisole and blazer, dressing up the downtown look with a classic quilted chain-strap bag. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Jacket:bluefly.com Leather Pants:victoriassecret.com Bag:anntaylor.com
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM