Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 10, 2006
1. Sarah Jessica ParkerParker, known for her trendsetting style, cleverly mixed a high-waisted Alexander McQueen skirt with a Marni T-shirt and an edgy mesh scarf. The actress was attending the book launch party for Laura Mercier in N.Y.C. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL T-shirt:lindsaylou.com Belt:karenzambos.com Skirt:intermixonline.com
-
November 10, 2006
2. Kerry WashingtonThe actress accessorized her look with Neil Lane jewelry.
-
November 10, 2006
3. Kelly RipaKelly Ripa
-
November 10, 2006
4. BeyoncÃ© KnowlesBeyoncÃ© Knowles
-
November 10, 2006
5. Nicole RichieNicole Richie
November 10, 20061 of 5
Sarah Jessica Parker
Parker, known for her trendsetting style, cleverly mixed a high-waisted Alexander McQueen skirt with a Marni T-shirt and an edgy mesh scarf. The actress was attending the book launch party for Laura Mercier in N.Y.C. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL T-shirt:lindsaylou.com Belt:karenzambos.com Skirt:intermixonline.com
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM