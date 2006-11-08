Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
November 8, 2006
1. Maria MenounosMenounos suited up for her gig at the Today show in a Le Full coat, black tights and Marc Jacobs shoes. The TV correspondent accessorized her lady like look with an oversize Coach bag. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Coat:urbanoutfitters.com Bag:coach.com Shoes:zappos.com
-
November 8, 2006
2. LeAnn RimesRimes completed her look with Loree Rodkin jewelry.
-
November 8, 2006
3. Eva LongoriaIn addition to the Alessandro Dell'Acqua dress, Longoria wore H. Stern jewelry, a Piaget ring, and Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps.
-
November 8, 2006
4. Christy TurlingtonChristy Turlington
-
November 8, 2006
5. Sheryl CrowThe singer accessorized the vintage dress with jewelry by Martin Katz.
November 8, 20061 of 5
Maria Menounos
Menounos suited up for her gig at the Today show in a Le Full coat, black tights and Marc Jacobs shoes. The TV correspondent accessorized her lady like look with an oversize Coach bag. Click to Buy the Look ItemBuy Item LinkBuy Item URL Coat:urbanoutfitters.com Bag:coach.com Shoes:zappos.com
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM