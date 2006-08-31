Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
August 31, 2006
1. Scarlett JohanssonScarlett Johansson wore a soft, seventies look to a photo call for the Venice Film Festival premiÃ¨re of Black Dahlia. The actress complemented her loose Farrah Fawcett waves with a Missoni top and satin shorts from Margaret 's.
-
August 31, 2006
2. Vanessa CarltonVanessa Carlton in vintage Frye boots
-
August 31, 2006
3. Maggie GyllenhaalMaggie Gyllenhaal in a Vera Wang dress and Martin Margiela sweater
-
August 31, 2006
4. Nicky HiltonNicky Hilton
August 31, 20061 of 4
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson wore a soft, seventies look to a photo call for the Venice Film Festival premiÃ¨re of Black Dahlia. The actress complemented her loose Farrah Fawcett waves with a Missoni top and satin shorts from Margaret 's.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM