6 Things You'll Love About the New Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Los Angeles

Attention, wizards and muggles! Grab your wands because The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is coming to Universal Studios Hollywood. The highly anticipated West Coast arrival of J.K. Rowling’s fictional wonderland opens April 7 and we caught a sneak peek ahead of its big reveal.

The iconic Hogwarts castle serves as the focal point of the magical land. Just outside its towering walls is Hogsmeade village, where every nook and cranny reveals something special from the beloved book and film series. Hippogriffs, Dementors, carrier owls, talking paintings, the Sorting Hat—it all comes to life right before your eyes. Don’t forget to pick up an interactive wand—or let the wand choose you!—at Ollivanders. We won’t give away any spoilers, but you just might cast a few spells while in the park!

We swear the Wizarding World is not just for kids: Adults will love it too. Before you hop on the Hogwarts Express, check out the six things that caught our attention at the park.