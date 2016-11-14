Your Big Apple Getaway Awaits! Enter to Win Tickets to Hamilton on Broadway

Getting to see Hamilton: An American Musical on Broadway is about as tricky as landing an invite to the State of the Union Address. It's like snagging the very best Black Friday deals or managing to score Kylie Jenner's limited-supply Lip Kits: nearly impossible, but totally worth it.

With so much hype surrounding this Broadway show, you can imagine our excitement at getting to partner with Keep, Darby Smart, Domino, and xoJane to offer one lucky participant a premium travel package including two free Hamilton tickets, PLUS a $750 travel expense gift card.

RELATED: Enter for Your Chance to Win $4,000 Toward Your Dream Wellness Trip

Enter here for your chance to win. After signing up, you and a friend could be on your way to the Big Apple with some of the most highly coveted Broadway seats around.