7 Reasons We're Obsessed with the New Apple Series 3 Watch 

Ever since last Tuesday when Apple did its big reveal, we’ve been dying to take the Apple Watch Series 3 for a test run (quite literally). With its built-in cellular data and formidable new health and fitness updates, were curious as to how it would enhance our workout. We put it to the test. Below, 7 reasons why it is upping the workout game for good.

1. Better workout tracking

The watchOS 4 features an updated Heart Rate app, which means those high-intensity workouts you’re doing and all that marathon training (oh, is that just me?) will be calculated even more efficiently, including data measurements during resting, workout, recovery, walking and Breathe sessions. All in all, you can chart how fast you’re recovering to better optimize your fitness routine.

2. Total freedom from your phone

I don’t know about you, but I never leave home for a workout without my iPhone. Until now, that is. With cellular data you can make and receive calls and texts when your phone is all the way back at your pad. Goodbye, clunky Velcro armband that gives me a rash (and a very weird tan line). All you need for a run now is your watch.

3. Music—so…much…music

Speaking of that cellular data, very soon the combination of cellular and watchOS 4 will allow Apple Music users to stream 40 million songs right from their wrist. 40 million songs. I don’t care how much you work out, you will quite simply never run out of music. Also, note the redesigned Music app that plays your most listened to music (member that Marathon I mentioned earlier? This is getting me through those long runs like you wouldn’t believe). And again, now you get to leave the phone at home.

4. Harder workout tracking for you badasses out there

Thanks to an enhanced Workout app (complete with a new interface) you can now choose custom High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) as a workout type. There’s also auto-sets for you pool swimmers out there.

5. Gymkit (the coolest thing ever)

With GymKit, watch users will soon be able to connect directly with their cardio equipment with one tap of the wrist to the machine, meaning two-way synchronization of data (and therefore the most accurate information possible).

6. Awesome Nike+ updates

Apple Watch Nike+ has also gotten a makeover, with an updated Nike Run Club app with audio-guided runs, and access to elite coaches and trainers, which means you can run more efficiently than ever.

7. The fashion

Sure, it functions like a well-oiled machine, but we’re a fashion brand, so looks are right up there on the list of must-haves. With sleek new band colors and styles (hello, new Hermes band) the Apple Watch is blending with our outfits more seamlessly than ever. For fitness specifically, I’m loving the new Sport Loop band in pink (above) and the pure platinum/black Nike Sport Band.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) starts at $399 and Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) starts at $329. Get them on Apple.com starting September 22 on apple.com.