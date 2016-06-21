Emma Watson Really Wants You to Read This Graphic Novel

Anyone who's frequented Emma Watson's Instagram account is well aware that the actress loves to read. In fact, she launched her own feminist book club, Our Shared Shelf, in January to coincide with her work as the UN Women's Goodwill Ambassador advocating women's education and empowerment. So far, it's amassed over 100,000 members, including Karlie Kloss and Sophia Bush, and covers a mix of classic and contemporary feminist literature. The latest buzzy read to make the cut? Award-winning director Marjane Satrapi's graphic novel-memoir Persepolis ($15; amazon.com).

#Repost @oursharedshelf ・・・ June book! #persepolis #marjanesatrapi #OurSharedShelf A photo posted by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on Jun 1, 2016 at 2:54pm PDT

For the uninitiated, Persepolis, which inspired the eponymous film that took home the 2007 Cannes Jury Prize, chronicles the trials and tribulations of being a young woman during the Iranian Revolution. As a child, Marji is certain she is going to grow up to be a prophet, until certain political and social upheavals complicate life in Tehran for her and her family. What unfolds is a heavy, yet humorous page-turner—with very impressive artwork—that will leave you wondering, "Where have adult comic books have been all my life?"