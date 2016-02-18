The Westminster Dog Show Winner Gets... a Steak Dinner?!

This week at the 140th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, a 3-year-old German Shorthaird Pointer named "GCH Vjk-Myst Garbonita's California Journey"—C.J. for short—walked away with the gold medal for Best in Show, the most prestigious award of the event. For his grand prize, C.J. scored a trip to the top of the Empire State Building and a hard-earned meal at N.Y.C's famous Sardi's restaurant. Traditionally, the Best in Show pup dines on steak (as you can see in the image above, which depicts last year's winner Miss P chowing down on red meat). This year, however, C.J. chose chicken: "It’s just a little softer on his tummy," his handler Valerie Nunes-Atkinson told Forbes. “He’s had a lot of treats in the past couple of days.” Scroll down for the full list of this year's adorable winners.
1. C.J.
C.J. won this year's Best in Show prize, beating out 2,700 pups for the title. “For me, it’s very important that every dog take me back into the past to what they were bred to do,” judge Richard Meen told the New York Times. “They were bred to point in the field, and they have to move well. He never stopped looking, focused in front of him, and he floated around the ring.”
2. Lucy
Lucy, a Borzoi (or Russian wolfhound), placed first in the Hound category, but ultimately went home in second place with the Reserve Best in Show title.
3. Bogey
Bogey the Samoyed won this year's Working group. That fluffy coat is to. Die. For.
4. Rumor
The winner of the Herding group was Rumor, a German Shepard who has already earned a whopping 101 best-in-show titles.
5. Panda
A Shih Tzu named Panda (because duh, look at him) took the prize for the best of Toy group.