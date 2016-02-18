The Westminster Dog Show Winner Gets... a Steak Dinner?!

This week at the 140th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, a 3-year-old German Shorthaird Pointer named "GCH Vjk-Myst Garbonita's California Journey"—C.J. for short—walked away with the gold medal for Best in Show, the most prestigious award of the event. For his grand prize, C.J. scored a trip to the top of the Empire State Building and a hard-earned meal at N.Y.C's famous Sardi's restaurant. Traditionally, the Best in Show pup dines on steak (as you can see in the image above, which depicts last year's winner Miss P chowing down on red meat). This year, however, C.J. chose chicken: "It’s just a little softer on his tummy," his handler Valerie Nunes-Atkinson told Forbes. “He’s had a lot of treats in the past couple of days.” Scroll down for the full list of this year's adorable winners.

