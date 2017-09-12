Buying These Stylish School Supplies Also Lets You Help Kids in Need

It's back to school season, and whether you love it or hate it, that usually means a supply-related shopping trip. With so many options for backpacks and pencils, it can be hard to decide what to choose to set the right tone for your year. If you're interested in back to school programs that give more than just supplies, though, we've found the perfect brand for you.

The innovative social enterprise ME to WE has launched a give-back program with Walgreens, and it's offering the cutest supplies on top of an opportunity to give back in a substantial way. For every collection item purchased, ME to WE will donate school supplies to children in developing countries. Talk about a win-win!

What's most impressive about it is that your involvement doesn't have to stop with your purchase. Buyers can use the "Track Your Impact" feature on ME to WE's website to see exactly how they've made a difference in the lives of others.

It's a great way to load up on stylish supplies while also creating positive change. The program launched in July and will run through the end of October, so watch the time so you don't miss out. Before you shop the collection, scroll through some of our favorite pieces below. Happy back to school shopping!