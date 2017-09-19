Vintage gowns add a unique whimsy to the bridal world given their innate ability to blend antique charm with chic style. Recycled gowns pulled from the peak of their era allows brides to create a day-of look that fully embraces the "something borrowed" mantra. From delicate lace to hourglass silhouettes, these dress marvels deliver a distinct vintage vibe to a bride's personal style. If you've recently found yourself past the said "yes" phase and onto the planning process, then this round-up of Instagram favorites will help provide inspiration for all of your vintage wedding gown desires.

happyisles_salon/Instagram

Happy Isles Salon: One of Los Angeles's premier vintage bridal salons, this luxury shop is a vintage haven for recently engaged brides and seasoned gown-searching brides alike. With dresses featured from the 1950s to the 1990s, this one-stop-shop for all of your wedding celebrations is the perfect solution for any bride in pursuit of an exclusive rehearsal dinner look, reception gown, or bridal shower ensemble.

gabriellabridal/Instagram

Gabriella New York Bridal Salon: This intimate bridal salon in the heart of New York City offers a specialized selection of elegant and timeless couture gowns. With a knack for curating sophisticated pieces for her New York boutique, Gabriella Risatti has perfected her ability to discover chic wedding gowns with an inevitable sense of timelessness and modern flair. This maven of the bridal world continues to deliver fashionable frocks with a classic and vintage twist.

lovelybride/Instagram

Lovely Bride: Founded in 2010, this boho bridal haven for indie wedding lovers continues to land a top spot in incredible vintage bridal experiences. A bi-coastal dress boutique—each location sprinkled with racks of refined and romantic styles—was crafted by founder Lanie List to guarantee a unique bridal experience for women with stand out style.

brideboutiquela/Instagram

Bride Boutique LA: What started as a small vintage and custom bridal studio back in 2012, quickly developed into a brick and mortar sanctuary for brides looking to score stunning one-of-a-kind gowns from independent designers around the globe. Vintage-inspired designs are handmade-to-order, ranging from trendy and modern, to classic and romantic. Finding a dress that best suits your personality continues to uphold as the company's core objective for brides looking for the perfect fit to their elite style.

mirandasvintagebridal/Instagram

Miranda's Vintage Bridal: Seven years in the bridal industry—and her inevitable passion for vintage style—propelled Miranda's Vintage Bridal owner and founder, Miranda Park, to create her eponymous salon in Cleveland, Ohio. Racks of one-of-a-kind vintage bridal gowns have been professionally cleaned with appropriate repairs. Offering an elegantly curated selection of gowns that have been redesigned and restored to represent current trends and styles, ensures a timeless addition to your big day.